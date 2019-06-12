× JJ Watt on wedding planning after engagement to Kealia Ohia: ‘It’s open bar for everybody’

HOUSTON — Former Wisconsin Badgers and current Houston Texans player J.J. Watt of Pewaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 11 was asked about wedding planning by a Houston reporter.

This, after Watt announced his engagement to Houston Dash soccer forward Kealia Ohia on May 26.

According to a tweet from Jake Asman, a Houston radio host, Watt said, “It’s open bar for everybody. It’s the only way to make a good wedding.”

Watt retweeted the tweet and said, “Being from Wisconsin, I didn’t even know there was another option to be honest.”

He added, “That picture will be my face when I see the final bill for the open bar.”

Being from Wisconsin, I didn’t even know there was another option to be honest. (That picture will be my face when I see the final bill for the open bar) https://t.co/6y4h1mjPzn — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 11, 2019

Ohai was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft, according to her profile on the Dash’s website. Prior to the draft, the Draper, Utah, native played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her profile on the school’s 2013 roster says she was a journalism and mass communications major.

Watt has been playing in the NFL since 2011 and has played his entire career with the Texans.

Watt is also known for his philanthropy. After Hurricane Harvey devastated areas around Houston and the Gulf Coast in August 2017, Watt raised more than $37 million for victims of the floods and damage the storm left behind.

He was awarded the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts. The award honors a player’s charity and volunteer work.