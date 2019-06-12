× Join FOX6 for the Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party to defeat ALS

MILWAUKEE — Beating ALS is a team sport, and this is our biggest game of the year. Join FOX6 for the Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party on Friday, June 21. Come on out to Miller Park and help us fight Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Tickets to the party are on sale now and include loge-level seating for the Milwaukee/Cincinnati game, a special event t-shirt, great food and drinks, plus live music from Dr. Woo.

Event schedule:

4 p.m. – Gates open

4:45 p.m. – Dr. Woo private concert

7:10 p.m. – Baseball game starts

The Chasin’ A Cure Tailgate Party will take place in the Uecker Lot, so please park in the lot east of Miller Parkway, near the Sausage Haus. Please note that parking is not included in the ticket price.

Let’s strike out ALS for good. CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase your tickets today.