Matthew Neumann, accused in death of 2 employees, set to go to trial in September

Matthew Neumann

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge set on Wednesday, June 12 a trial date Matthew Neumann, the Franklin man accused in the deaths of two of his Spot Free Cleaning employees. Neumann’s trial is now scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 9. A final pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 13.

Neumann pleaded not guilty to amended charges in the case last month. Those include:

  • First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime
  • Hiding a corpse, as party to a crime
  • First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime
  • Hiding a corpse, as party to a crime

Neumann is accused in the deaths of the employees after human remains were found in a burn pit in East Troy. Officials testified in May that the two workers, Richard Conklin and Robert Hajduk, went missing in early January.

Matthew Neumann

