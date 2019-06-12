× Milwaukee County Parks to open outdoor pools for summer season June 15

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks will open aquatic parks, outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads for the summer beginning Saturday, June 15. The facilities will open through mid-August, weather permitting.

This year, the facilities will include eight outdoor pools, eight splash pads and 27 wading pools, will open through mid-August, weather permitting.

According to a press release, for the first time this year, credit cards and Milwaukee County Parks gift cards will be accepted at pools and water parks. Several season pass options are available to families, including a Splash & Slide Summer Pass, Deep-Well Pool Pass and an Annual Pool Pass. Single visit passes for Cool Waters and Schulz Aquatic Park and outdoor pools are available for purchase.

Splash pads and wading pools are free, and will be open daily through the season.

Pools this summer will operate with reduced hours due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Service reduction includes a closure one day a week for each pool, as well as reduced hours. Lifeguard hours at Bradford Beach will also be reduced.

Holler Park Pool will be closed for the summer season. Pools accessible for individuals with disabilities include: Pelican Cove, Cool Waters and Schulz Aquatic. Pulaski and Noyes Indoor pools, and Wilson and McCarty outdoor pools all include ramps to enter the pool.

For more information on reduced hours, entry fees and a map and schedule showing all 47 aquatic facilities available to the public, is available at www.mkeswim.com.