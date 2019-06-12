× Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ mobile video game is coming in 2020

NEW YORK — Netflix is releasing a video game in 2020 based on its hit original series “Stranger Things.”

The company is working with Finnish developer Next Games on a free-to-play mobile game that will take place in the shadowy Upside Down world featured in the series.

“We are huge fans of ‘Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format,” Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said in a statement.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday at the E3 gaming conference in Los Angeles.

“Stranger Things 3: The Game” will be a “location-based puzzle [role-playing game]” and it’s scheduled for release in 2020 on iOS and Android platforms.

The game will be in the style of a 1980s Saturday morning cartoon and will integrate Google Maps so players can “explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils.”

“Stranger Things” isn’t the only Netflix show to get the video game treatment. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics” will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4 later this year. That game is based on the Netflix Original series, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

There’s another “Stranger Things” video game in the works. It will debut on multiple platforms on July 4, the same day that Season 3 of the show will launch on Netflix.