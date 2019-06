Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- A New Berlin police captain went above the call of duty for a great cause. Captain Mike Glider's lawn service was up and running Tuesday, June 11!

Homeowner Bernie Kramer was the high bidder at a fundraiser for the "Citizen's Academy Alumni Association." Captain Glider was the lucky man picked for the job.

He did it all in full uniform -- and it appears he did a nice job too. After he finished, the Kramer family treated some second-shift workers to dinner.