Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in Wood County, DCI handling investigation

ARPIN, Wis. — Wood County’s sheriff says one of his deputies was shot and wounded after responding to a report of a suicidal person.

Sheriff Shawn Becker says the deputy responded to an address in the Village of Arpin (about 30 miles west of Stevens Point) 8 p.m. Tuesday. He says the deputy was shot while investigating the report and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Becker says emergency medical staff told him the deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The deputy’s condition was not immediately available.

The sheriff did not say if the shooter was in custody. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.