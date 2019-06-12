× Solar panels installed at 3 Milwaukee Public Libraries

MILWAUKEE — Reading and renewing energy — it’s all happening at Milwaukee Public Libraries with solar installations.

On Wednesday, June 12, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, the Environmental Collaboration Office (ECO) and the Milwaukee Public Libraries (MPL) celebrated the launch of new solar panels at the Tippecanoe, and Center Street Branches, as well as the expansion of the solar panels at the Central Branch.

City of Milwaukee City Librarian, Paula Kiely, says 710 solar panels will be installed in total providing 209 kilowatts of power — enough to power 32 homes in one year!

MPL isn’t stopping at the solar panels. Kiely says their making investments in lighting and HVAC systems that will reduce costs.