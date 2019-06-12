MILWAUKEE -- The new Mercedes A-Class is packed with a lot of high-tech features. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
The new Mercedes A-Class is packed with a lot of high-tech features
-
Casinos now let you order drinks on demand from slot machines
-
May 10
-
Caps and gowns fill downtown Milwaukee as students graduate from MU, UWM, Cardinal Stritch
-
Supreme Court: iPhone owners can sue Apple for monopolizing App Store
-
Elton John slams Russian distributor’s censorship of ‘Rocketman’ gay sex scenes
-
-
The biggest changes coming to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and more
-
High school eliminates valedictorian honor
-
Watch how Goodwill’s high tech scanner can spot counterfeit purses instantly
-
Digital weight lifting could be the future of working out
-
Welding something special at Bradley Tech High School
-
-
Warren says tech giants like Facebook, Amazon have ‘too much power,’ need breakup
-
‘New cures:’ Gov. Evers proposes $15M investment in cancer research at Medical College of Wisconsin
-
Get a look at the hottest new gaming gear and tech trends