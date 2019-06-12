The U.S. Women’s National soccer team is off to an amazing start in the World Cup

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Women's National soccer team is off to an amazing start in the World Cup. Their opening match on Tuesday ended with a 13-0 victory. As World Cup excitement continues to grow -- you're kids might be asking how they can get involved. The Milwaukee Kickers executive director, Alvaro Garcia Velez, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details.

