MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Women's National soccer team is off to an amazing start in the World Cup. Their opening match on Tuesday ended with a 13-0 victory. As World Cup excitement continues to grow -- you're kids might be asking how they can get involved. The Milwaukee Kickers executive director, Alvaro Garcia Velez, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details.
The U.S. Women’s National soccer team is off to an amazing start in the World Cup
-
Shorewood pub ready to welcome soccer fans for World Cup: ‘It’s time that women get the spotlight’
-
Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand, 13-0
-
Former US defender Jimmy Banks dead at 54
-
Pettit National Ice Center selected to host international event in early 2020
-
‘Terribly exciting:’ 2022 US Mid-Amateur golf tournament, 2025 US Women’s Open coming to Erin Hills
-
-
Packers venture north of the border to take on Raiders in preseason
-
Lopez, Middleton to take part in USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team training camp
-
Milwaukee Wave ready for tough battle in MASL Championship game
-
NFL star JJ Watt announces engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai
-
‘Exciting honor:’ Wisconsin native and pro golfer Steve Stricker named Team USA captain for 2020 Ryder Cup
-
-
Milwaukee Wave defeat Baltimore Blast 2-1 in MASL Eastern Conference Finals
-
Milwaukee Wave defeat Monterrey Flash to win MASL championship trophy
-
Pack some health benefits: Start your Mother’s Day off right with this easy meal