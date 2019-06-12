WalletHub: Wisconsin ranked 6th best US state to live in for 2019

MILWAUKEE — WalletHub on Tuesday, June 11 released its 2019 report on the best states to live in in the United States — and Wisconsin ranked sixth.
According to a news release from WalletHub officials, the report was released during peak moving season, with Americans considering where to settle down. Officials compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.
Below is how Wisconsin ranked, according to WalletHub:
Living conditions in Wisconsin (1=Best; 25=Average):
- 11th – Housing costs
- 21st – Homeownership rate
- 19th – Percentage of population in poverty
- 28th – Income growth
- 7th – Percentage of insured population
- 21st – Percentage of adults in fair or poor health
- 16th – Average weekly work hours
- 17th – Restaurants per capita
Below is a listing of all 50 states (1=Best; 50=Worst):
- 1) Massachusetts
- 2) Minnesota
- 3) New Hampshire
- 4) New Jersey
- 5) Colorado
- 6) Wisconsin
- 7) Virginia
- 8) Iowa
- 9) Utah
- 10) Idaho
- 11) North Dakota
- 12) Pennsylvania
- 13) Vermont
- 14) New York
- 15) Wyoming
- 16) Maine
- 17) Washington
- 18) South Dakota
- 19) Nebraska
- 20) Connecticut
- 21) Illinois
- 22) Florida
- 23) California
- 24) Montana
- 25) Michigan
- 26) Hawaii
- 27) Oregon
- 28) North Carolina
- 29) Rhode Island
- 30) Kansas
- 31) Maryland
- 32) Ohio
- 33) Missouri
- 34) Delaware
- 35) Indiana
- 36) Texas
- 37) Tennessee
- 38) Arizona
- 39) Georgia
- 40) Nevada
- 41) Kentucky
- 42) Oklahoma
- 43) West Virginia
- 44) South Carolina
- 45) Alaska
- 46) Alabama
- 47) Arkansas
- 48) New Mexico
- 49) Louisiana
- 50) Mississippi
