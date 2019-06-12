WalletHub: Wisconsin ranked 6th best US state to live in for 2019

MILWAUKEE — WalletHub on Tuesday, June 11 released its 2019 report on the best states to live in in the United States — and Wisconsin ranked sixth.

According to a news release from WalletHub officials, the report was released during peak moving season, with Americans considering where to settle down. Officials compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Below is how Wisconsin ranked, according to WalletHub:

Living conditions in Wisconsin (1=Best; 25=Average):

11 th – Housing costs

– Housing costs 21 st – Homeownership rate

– Homeownership rate 19 th – Percentage of population in poverty

– Percentage of population in poverty 28 th – Income growth

– Income growth 7 th – Percentage of insured population

– Percentage of insured population 21 st – Percentage of adults in fair or poor health

– Percentage of adults in fair or poor health 16 th – Average weekly work hours

– Average weekly work hours 17th – Restaurants per capita

Below is a listing of all 50 states (1=Best; 50=Worst):

1) Massachusetts

2) Minnesota

3) New Hampshire

4) New Jersey

5) Colorado

6) Wisconsin

7) Virginia

8) Iowa

9) Utah

10) Idaho

11) North Dakota

12) Pennsylvania

13) Vermont

14) New York

15) Wyoming

16) Maine

17) Washington

18) South Dakota

19) Nebraska

20) Connecticut

21) Illinois

22) Florida

23) California

24) Montana

25) Michigan

26) Hawaii

27) Oregon

28) North Carolina

29) Rhode Island

30) Kansas

31) Maryland

32) Ohio

33) Missouri

34) Delaware

35) Indiana

36) Texas

37) Tennessee

38) Arizona

39) Georgia

40) Nevada

41) Kentucky

42) Oklahoma

43) West Virginia

44) South Carolina

45) Alaska

46) Alabama

47) Arkansas

48) New Mexico

49) Louisiana

50) Mississippi

CLICK HERE for the full report.