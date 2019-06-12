‘Wonderful entertainment:’ Milwaukee Recreation hosts 36th annual Seniorfest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation on Wednesday, June 12 hosted the 36th annual Seniorfest at Milwaukee’s Italian Conference Center.

The event, created for active older adults, featured bingo, dancing, a variety of exhibits, recreational activities, musical entertainment, door prizes and more.

“Seniorfest is an event that gives active older adults an opportunity to enjoy wonderful entertainment, network with vendors, and lace up their dancing shoes!” says Willie Mitchell, Recreation Supervisor. “We also use this special event to recognize the talents of our ‘Experience Life Award’ honoree.”

Throughout the day, Seniorfest featured performances by Sweet Bobby and the Band, Voces de America Trio, and Bobby Way & The Wayouts.

Milwaukee Recreation is a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, established in 1911 to provide the entire community with affordable and enriching recreational activities.