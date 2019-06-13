2 teachers charged after janitor of St. Josaphat School admits gun discharged inside building

MILWAUKEE — A former janitor and two teachers at St. Josaphat School on Milwaukee’s south side have been charged after a weapon in the janitor’s possession discharged inside the school. The gun went off and a bullet traveled to a nearby classroom and into the path of three students.

Heriberto Martin, 59, faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school. Two teachers, Lisa Sarenac of Greendale, 52, and Carolyn Trawitzki of Milwaukee, 67, each face one misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse, neglect.

According to the criminal complaints, around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 5 a teacher inside St. Josaphat Parish School “heard a loud pop, which she believed to be a gunshot. The teacher determined a bullet had entered her classroom, coming through a wall approximately one foot from one student’s head, traveling through a second student’s jacket and backpack, and finally striking a third student in the side, where it luckily caused only a “small red mark.”

It took almost two weeks for families of students to be notified of the incident, and that is because administrators were not immediately notified of what happened.

Families were officially notified on April 18. A letter sent home to parents on April 24 explained the incident wasn’t reported to administrators until April 12. Milwaukee police were contacted and an investigation resulted in Martin’s termination. Two employees, later identified as Trawitzki and Sarenac, were also placed on leave; one later resigned and the other retired.

When questioned by police about this incident, Martin indicated “he took his .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol” to school that day. He “claimed he wanted access to his tools at the school to fix an issue with the gun’s slide.” Martin “admitted that the gun discharged while he was working on it.” Martin told officers “he had made a mistake and had no one to blame but himself.”

According to the complaint, Trawitzki admitted that on the date of the shooting she was informed by co-defendant’s Sarenac and Martin that Martin had his gun in his office on the school grounds and that it had fired, striking a student. Trawitzki admitted that she and Sarenac looked at the injury of the student who was struck and she observed a red mark on the child’s left side.

Trawitzki stated the incident was discussed with that student’s mother, but admitted that the details about the bullet were not explained. Instead, Sarenac and Trawitzki told parents there was a “malfunction of equipment” at the school and that an “unknown” object caused the injury and damage to property.

The complaint indicates Sarenac admitted she knew about the shooting and asked her mentor, defendant Trawitzki what to do about it, and that Trawitzki told her not to do anything. Sarenac states that she discussed informing an associate superintendent of the schools, but claims Trawitzki advised her to wait over the weekend, according to the complaint.

Sarenac states Trawitzki told her to tell the parents the backpack would be replaced — and that on April 8 Trawitzki took petty cash from the school fund, went to Target on her lunch break, and bought a gift card to give to the parents to replace the backpack and jacket.

Investigators say they were informed of the incident by the priest in charge. The priest claims on April 12, defendant Sarenac first told him Martin had brought a weapon to school and it discharged. The priest stated he fired Martin that day and reported what he knew to the police. The priest stated days later, he learned from Trawitzki that a student had actually been struck and he reported that to MPD as well.

If either Sarenac or Trawitzki are convicted on the charges, they face up to six months in prison and $1,000 in fines.