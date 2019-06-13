Charged: 34-year-old man accused in officer-involved shooting near 84th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred near 84th and Congress on Saturday, June 8.

According to police, the initial call came in shortly after 6 p.m. — and was domestic violence related. Police said someone was being battered, and there was a gun involved.

Two officers arrived on scene and encountered an individual — later identified as Javon Lewis — who matched the description of the suspect from the domestic violence incident. One officer pursued Lewis, and police said he turned while armed. Shots were fired by the Lewis, and an officer fired shots back, striking him.

Lewis was taken into custody — and transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was on parole for first degree reckless homicide and wanted for a parole violation.

The officer who fired his weapon was identified as a 32-year-old man — a four-year veteran of the police department. He was placed on administrative duty per standard procedure.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Javon Lewis has been charged with the following:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Strangulation and suffocation, use a dangerous weapon

Misdemeanor battery

Lewis is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday, June 14.