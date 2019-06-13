× Delivery truck driver locked carjacker inside truck until police arrived

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A delivery truck driver in the French Quarter locked a man who attempted to steal his truck inside the vehicle until police arrived.

The attempted carjacking occurred just after 9 a.m. on June 12 in the 700 block of Iberville Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The delivery man returned to his truck to find 29-year-old Lorenzo Casso inside the back of the truck.

The delivery man asked Casso to leave and walked around to the driver’s side of the truck, at which point Casso pushed him aside and hopped behind the wheel, according to the NOPD.

After a brief struggle, the driver managed to grab the keys from the ignition and lock the truck, trapping Casso inside.

Responding officers arrested Casso and charged him with one count of attempted carjacking.