× Driver dies after crossing center line; striking vehicle head-on in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 65-year-old woman from Baraboo died Wednesday night, June 12 following a head-on crash on Dodge County. It happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Highway 60 near County Highway P in the Town of Rubicon.

The initial investigation shows a 2018 Ford EcoSport was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 60, when the driver crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Infinity FX35 vehicle head-on. The driver of the 2018 Ford EcoSport, a 65-year-old woman from Baraboo, was transported to Aurora Hospital in Hartford and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2007 FX35 Infinity, a 63-year-old woman from Hustisford was transported by Hartford EMS to Aurora Hospital in Summit with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

Other agencies assisting at the scene include Hartford Police Department, Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dodge County Chaplain and DCERT.