Fire up the grill: See how to make grilled steak and plum pizzettes

MILWAUKEE -- This isn't your average grilled cheese! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the recipe.

Grilled Steak & Plum Pizzette

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (8 ounces each)
  • 1 pound refrigerated whole wheat pizza dough
  • All-purpose flour
  • 2 firm red plums, each cut into 12 wedges
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped roasted salted pistachio nuts

COOKING:

  1. Soak four 8-inch bamboo skewers in water at least 10 minutes; drain. Meanwhile, divide pizza dough into 4 equal pieces; let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Flatten or roll out each dough piece into 6 to 8-inch round, lightly dusting work surface with flour, if necessary. Set aside. Thread 6 plum wedges onto each skewer; set aside.
  2. Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange plum skewers around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, timings remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill plums 3 to 6 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) until softened and beginning to brown, turning once. Transfer steaks to carving board; set plums aside. Brush 1 side of dough rounds with half of oil. Place rounds, oiled-side down, on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Brush second side of rounds with remaining oil. Grill, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) until grill marks appear, turning once.
  3. Meanwhile, carve steaks into 1/4-inch slices; season with salt, as desired. Arrange 6 plum wedges on each crust; drizzle plums with honey. Top evenly with beef; sprinkle with cheese and nuts. Place pizzettes on grid and grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 2 to 4 minutes) until cheese starts to melt.
