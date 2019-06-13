Food, fun, and former Packers players: 3rd annual Henderson’s Ride for Hope benefits anti-bullying programs

MILWAUKEE -- It's a ride to benefit anti-bullying programs in our area -- and it features a whole bunch of former Packers players! Christa Dedert, the organizer of Henderson's Ride for Hope joins Real Milwaukee with all the details.

About Henderson's Ride for Hope (website)

3rd Annual Henderson’s Ride for Hope 2019 will be held this weekend.  Benefiting Anti-Bullying programs in the Greenfield and Milwaukee area.
2019 will feature a fabulous Motor Cycle ride sponsored by the House of Harley. All Riders are welcome. For ride information or registration pull down the registration tab. First 100 riders registered will ride with William and special guests. Special VIP  bike parking  included in ride registration.
