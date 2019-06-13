Ground is broken for Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

Posted 12:35 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, June 13, 2019

KEWASKUM — Ground was broken on Thursday, June 13 on the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Annex.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial was designed by a Kewaskum High School graduate. With a beam of steel recovered from the North Tower of the World Trade Center as its centerpiece, the memorial will serve to honor not only those who perished, including a Kewaskum graduate—Andrea Haberman, but also all those who responded to the atrocity of 9/11.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Kewaskum Remembers 9/11, Inc. is the 501(c)(3) formed to raise funds to build and maintain the memorial. It is the expectation of Kewaskum Remembers 9/11 Inc. that visitors will come away from this memorial with a better understanding of the events that went on that day, as well as a reaffirmation of the principles and privileges Americans share.

If you would like to make a donation to the memorial, buy a brick for the site, or become a sponsor, CLICK HERE.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.