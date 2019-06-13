Ground is broken for Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Ground was broken on Thursday, June 13 on the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Annex.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial was designed by a Kewaskum High School graduate. With a beam of steel recovered from the North Tower of the World Trade Center as its centerpiece, the memorial will serve to honor not only those who perished, including a Kewaskum graduate—Andrea Haberman, but also all those who responded to the atrocity of 9/11.

Kewaskum Remembers 9/11, Inc. is the 501(c)(3) formed to raise funds to build and maintain the memorial. It is the expectation of Kewaskum Remembers 9/11 Inc. that visitors will come away from this memorial with a better understanding of the events that went on that day, as well as a reaffirmation of the principles and privileges Americans share.

