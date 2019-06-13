× Largest logistics real estate development in Wisconsin unveiled in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) and its partners at FCL Builders (FCL) worked through the winter to unveil 94 Logistics Park. According to a news release, it is the largest logistics real estate development in Wisconsin.

LPC has 225 acres under control in Kenosha consisting of over 3.5 million buildable square feet. The project is in close proximity to a 1.5 million square foot Amazon fulfillment and sortation center and just six miles south of the $10 billion Foxconn manufacturing facility.

LPC shared details of the development with the Southeast Wisconsin and Illinois commercial real estate brokerage industry via a Game of Thrones-themed unveiling, or open house with a twist.

Attendees included Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and approximately 100 industrial real estate brokers, architects and general contractors. Tyson Wehrmeister, Co-General Manager and Director of Operations and Purchasing at Mars Cheese Castle and the competitive brokerage community participated in a cheese curd and bratwurst eating competition, where two winners were crowned HRH King and Queen of the Castle.