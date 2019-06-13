Learn how to build LEGO artwork from a pro

Posted 9:31 am, June 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Learn how to build LEGO artwork from a pro. Master LEGO builder, Greg Nuse, joins FOX6 WakeUp to show off a masterpiece he's working on.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.