MCSO: 47-year-old man arrested for 8th OWI offense following crash on I-43

Posted 4:15 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, June 13, 2019

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his eighth OWI offense following a single-vehicle crash on I-43 Sunday morning, June 9.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle pinned against a concrete wall on I-43 near Maple Street. The driver was unresponsive but breathing.

Officials say the driver showed signs of an opioid overdose and the deputy administered two doses of narcan.

The 47-year-old man was taken into custody for his eighth OWI offense.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Denita Ball reminds the public, “Those who endanger lives by Operating While Intoxicated will be arrested. Those who repeat this dangerous choice will face serious felony charges.”

