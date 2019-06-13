× Northwestern Mutual invests $1.4M in Milwaukee destinations including museums, Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual, through its foundation, announced on Thursday, June 13 a total of more than $1.4 million in grants that will contribute to the cultural development of its headquarter city of Milwaukee.

The grants will support eight nonprofits that provide cultural opportunities to residents and visitors in the greater Milwaukee area. Those include:

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Discovery World

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum

Summerfest

United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF)

Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation issued the following statement in a news release:

“Milwaukee’s attractions provide impactful opportunities to see the world from a different perspective. Through our investment, we’re playing an active role in ensuring the community can continue experiencing the thriving cultural environment our city has to offer.”