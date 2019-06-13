Northwestern Mutual invests $1.4M in Milwaukee destinations including museums, Summerfest
MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual, through its foundation, announced on Thursday, June 13 a total of more than $1.4 million in grants that will contribute to the cultural development of its headquarter city of Milwaukee.
The grants will support eight nonprofits that provide cultural opportunities to residents and visitors in the greater Milwaukee area. Those include:
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Discovery World
- Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- Summerfest
- United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF)
- Zoological Society of Milwaukee
Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation issued the following statement in a news release:
“Milwaukee’s attractions provide impactful opportunities to see the world from a different perspective. Through our investment, we’re playing an active role in ensuring the community can continue experiencing the thriving cultural environment our city has to offer.”
