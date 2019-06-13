Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘Lover’

Posted 5:31 pm, June 13, 2019, by

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Taylor Swift performs onstage at 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 01, 2019 in Carson, California.

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift is ready to remind her loyal swifties why they love her with “Lover.”

In addition to announcing the title of her new album on an Instagram Live stream, the superstar singer unveiled it would be released on August 23 and that she has a new single that will be released at midnight ET called “You Need to Calm Down.”

The music video for that single will be out on June 17.

“There’s a lot that I’ve been excited about for so long, and I just wanted to wait for the right time to tell you things,” she said.

The album will mark Swift’s first full album since 2017’s “Reputation.”

“This album, in tone, it’s very romantic and not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something,” Swift added. “I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song. I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. I think it just kind of looks at those things with a very romantic gaze.”

“Lover” is available for preorder now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.