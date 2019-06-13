Terron Clayborn to be sentenced in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

Posted 5:59 am, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, June 13, 2019

Terron Clayborn

MILWAUKEE — Terron Clayborn, the man found guilty in connection with the death of a Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) employee, will be sentenced on Thursday, June 13. That incident happened near 17th and Vine on Feb. 8. DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez died as a result of the wreck.

Terron Clayborn changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Wednesday, May 1. Clayborn faced one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death. The court accepted his guilty plea on May 1 — and found Clayborn guilty as charged.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

Bryan Rodriguez

Crash involving Milwaukee DPW truck, car near 17th and Vine

While she came forward later, Clayborn remained on the run until his capture Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.