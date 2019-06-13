Terron Clayborn to be sentenced in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

MILWAUKEE — Terron Clayborn, the man found guilty in connection with the death of a Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) employee, will be sentenced on Thursday, June 13. That incident happened near 17th and Vine on Feb. 8. DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez died as a result of the wreck.

Terron Clayborn changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Wednesday, May 1. Clayborn faced one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death. The court accepted his guilty plea on May 1 — and found Clayborn guilty as charged.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

While she came forward later, Clayborn remained on the run until his capture Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.