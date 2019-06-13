TMZ: We now know why Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight

Posted 9:30 am, June 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The NYPD is investigating actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Plus, we now know why Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.