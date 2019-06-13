Woman shot, wounded by robbery suspect while sitting in vehicle near 91st and Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 12 near 91st and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 9:25 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was seated in the front seat of a vehicle when a robbery suspect fired gunshots into the vehicle. Bullets traveled through the car door and struck the victim.

The victim was driven to a residence near 75th Street and Northridge Lakes Boulevard, where she received medical attention from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.