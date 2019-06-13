Woman shot, wounded by robbery suspect while sitting in vehicle near 91st and Brown Deer

Posted 5:50 am, June 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 12 near 91st and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 9:25 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was seated in the front seat of a vehicle when a robbery suspect fired gunshots into the vehicle. Bullets traveled through the car door and struck the victim.

Shooting near 91st and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

Shooting near 91st and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

The victim was driven to a residence near 75th Street and Northridge Lakes Boulevard, where she received medical attention from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Shooting near 91st and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

MPD continues to search for a suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.