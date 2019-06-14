‘A great addition:’ Seasonal Draft & Vessel beer truck patio coming to Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced Friday, June 14 a partnership with Shorewood’s Draft & Vessel to create a temporary “beer patio” on the public market’s sidewalk space along St. Paul Ave. this summer.

“We love the public market and feel our tap truck and sidewalk seating concept will be a great addition to what might be the best intersection in Milwaukee,” said Nathaniel Davauer, owner of Draft & Vessel.

The patio will feature a 1941 Ford pickup truck that features eight draft lines which will offer local craft beers that are not on tap inside the public market. It will also offer a custom craft cocktail from Twisted Path Distillery and a few non-alcoholic beverages including Wisconsin-made kombucha and root beer. It will be open Thursday through Sunday throughout the summer months, however the seating area will be open to the general public all times during the public market’s general operating hours.

“As we continue to look at ways to enhance our customer experience, we thought it best to look outside the market building and build on the energy of one of the most vibrant corners in the Third Ward neighborhood,” said public market executive director Paul Schwartz. “Given Nathaniel’s reputation and attention to detail, I think it will provide yet another fun reason to visit the market this summer.”

Draft & Vessel currently operates a craft beer bar location on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood and is planning to open another location in Wauwatosa. Additional details about the beer truck patio at the public market, including grand opening and hours of operation, will be announced in the coming weeks.

