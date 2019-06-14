Prosecutors: Dad executed daughter during ‘petty argument’ about baby gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- A father "executed" his daughter, shooting her six times during a "petty argument" about a baby gate, according to prosecutors.

King County Prosecuting Attorneys charged 68-year-old Wendell Wilson with first-degree murder Thursday.

Prosecutors said Wilson shot his daughter, 38-year-old Lila Wilson, six times, including twice in the head, on June 10th. The killing happened just feet away from Lila's one-year-old child.

According to charging documents, Wilson waved his Miranda rights to police officers at the scene and admitted to shooting Lila.

"I went and got my gun and I shot her," he told investigators.

Medics checked Wilson before he was taken to the Renton Police Department for further questioning. Investigators said Wilson again admitted to shooting his daughter during the argument.

"I just murdered my daughter!"

Wilson did not have a history of violent crime, prosecutors said. But they argued, "his willingness to resort to lethal violence to settle a trivial dispute demonstrates the grave risk he presents to the community."

Wilson's ex-wife and adopted mother to Lila told detectives she received a call from him at 4:30 p.m. He said he was going to kill Lila and then the phone went silent. She called him back a minute later and Wilson said "I shot her, I killed her."

A judge set bail at $2 million. Wilson's next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.