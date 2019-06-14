Death investigation underway near 56th and Greenfield in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A death investigation is underway in West Allis after a male was found shot early Friday morning, June 14. It happened in the area of 56th and Greenfield.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m. officers responded to the area for reports of gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been shot. He died as a result of his injuries.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News they heard approximately four gunshots around 1 a.m. One of those neighbors called 911.

"I heard a yell, a male yell. That's what woke me up. I heard a shot, about a two second delay, and then pop, pop, pop -- three more shots," said Byron Hoaglan, neighbor.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. West Allis officers and detectives are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.