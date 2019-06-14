Dog named Roadrunner escapes coyote in chase down street

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A dog named Roadrunner was spotted on camera escaping a coyote in an incident that’s happening more than ever before, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The shelter’s veterinarians got a call from neighbors in Vista last month. One of the residents saw a small dog repeatedly on the run from coyotes in the Creekside and Brengle Terrace areas.

Neighbors kept in touch through NextDoor as many of them tried to lure the dog to safety.

Babs Fry, whose nonprofit “A Way Home For Animals” helps rescue pets, was able to save Roadrunner. She brought the dog to the Helen Woodward Animal Center for a free checkup.

“We were concerned that Roadrunner may have been bitten and would require Rabies shots and months of downtime, but he was one of the lucky ones who managed to escape without incident,” said Animal Health Supervisor Madison Hughes.

Roadrunner was treated for malnourishment, and skin and flea issues, shelter officials said. Fry took him home for a full recovery and will start interviewing potential adopters next week.

Roadrunner’s story is increasingly common, according to Helen Woodward Animal Center officials. The shelter has received more reports of coyote attacks and the deaths of pets than ever before.

The increase in coyote encounters may be due to last year’s fires, seasonal drought, heat, and recent housing development, shelter officials said.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center has tips to protect your pets from coyotes:

Don’t keep pet food or water outside, especially at night Supervise your pets while outdoors, especially smaller dogs Pick up fallen fruit from trees in your yard. Keep your cat indoors, especially between dusk and dawn Thoroughly clean your grill and if possible store it in a garage Never leave dogs tied up outside Do keep your dog on a leash on walks and hikes in order to keep them in close proximity Bring a whistle or bear spray along on hikes and walks Six-foot tall fences are most effective in keeping coyotes out. For extra protection “coyote runners,” devices that can be installed on the top perimeter of tall fences and cause a coyote to slip off when trying to hop over are effective. NEVER run away from a coyote Make loud noises, yell, spray a garden hose in their direction or squirt vinegar, bang pots and pans together, throw sticks, cans, rubber balls or other small objects toward (not at) the coyote. (You want to discourage the coyote from coming back so you may have to use a variety of these methods if coyote sightings persist)