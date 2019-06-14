‘Expect some closures:’ I-94 North-South summer work zone driving tips

MILWAUKEE -- A lot of work is taking place along I-94 between Milwaukee and Kenosha Counties. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.
Project: I-94 North-South Summer Work Zone Driving Tips
IMPACTS (CLOSURES)
North Segment Closures (Milwaukee County): Ramp closures listed from north to south (College Avenue to County G)
Current Southbound Ramp Closures:
- Rawson Avenue
- 7 Mile Road
Mid to late summer Southbound Ramp Closures:
- College Avenue
- Drexel Avenue
- Ryan Road
Central Segment Closures (Racine County): Ramp closures listed from north to south (County G to WIS 20)
- County K Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019
South Segment Closures (Racine/Kenosha counties): Ramp closures listed from north to south (WIS 20 to WIS 142)
- WIS 11 Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019
- County KR Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019
- County E entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) closed through late fall 2019
WHAT’S OPEN:
- County G Interchange
- WIS 20 Interchange
- WIS 142 Interchange
- Frontage Roads east/west of I-94 between WIS 142 and 7 Mile Road
PROJECT OVERVIEW
- Reconstructing 18.5 miles of freeway from College Avenue to WIS 142 (Broken into three segments: North, Central, South)
- Reconstructing, expanding and modernizing the freeway. We’re adding a fourth lane in each direction, rebuilding five interchanges and building a new interchange at Elm Road.
- State Patrol and the Sheriff Departments have increased coverage along the corridor
- Freeway Service Team patrols the corridor to assist disabled vehicles at no cost
Summer Work Zone Driving Tips: Don't become distracted while driving.
- Three lanes are open throughout the corridor
- Expect some closures when traveling overnight
- Drive the speed limit (60 MPH)
- Stay off your phone
- Follow detour signs (GPS’ are not always correct)
- Keep eyes on the road (not activity in the work zone)
- Expect southbound delays on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons (Plan an extra 10-15 min. for your commute)
Project Website: Sign up to receive project updates https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/
Follow Us on Facebook: WisconsinPlan94
Get Around Guide: For detailed information, you can view the I-94 North-South Get Around Guide online
Regional Alternate Routes: Alternate routes are available to avoid the work zone completely Alternate Routes Map
Amtrak Hiawatha: With seven round-trips daily between Milwaukee and Chicago, you can just sit back and relax and avoid the traffic. www.amtrakhiawatha.com.