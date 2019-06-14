‘Expect some closures:’ I-94 North-South summer work zone driving tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A lot of work is taking place along I-94 between Milwaukee and Kenosha Counties. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

Project: I-94 North-South Summer Work Zone Driving Tips

IMPACTS (CLOSURES)

North Segment Closures (Milwaukee County): Ramp closures listed from north to south (College Avenue to County G)

Current Southbound Ramp Closures:

Rawson Avenue

7 Mile Road

Mid to late summer Southbound Ramp Closures:

College Avenue

Drexel Avenue

Ryan Road

Central Segment Closures (Racine County): Ramp closures listed from north to south (County G to WIS 20)

County K Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019

South Segment Closures (Racine/Kenosha counties): Ramp closures listed from north to south (WIS 20 to WIS 142)

WIS 11 Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019

County KR Southbound Exit/Entrance Ramps closed through late 2019

County E entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) closed through late fall 2019

WHAT’S OPEN:

County G Interchange

WIS 20 Interchange

WIS 142 Interchange

Frontage Roads east/west of I-94 between WIS 142 and 7 Mile Road

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Reconstructing 18.5 miles of freeway from College Avenue to WIS 142 (Broken into three segments: North, Central, South)

Reconstructing, expanding and modernizing the freeway. We’re adding a fourth lane in each direction, rebuilding five interchanges and building a new interchange at Elm Road.

State Patrol and the Sheriff Departments have increased coverage along the corridor

Freeway Service Team patrols the corridor to assist disabled vehicles at no cost

Summer Work Zone Driving Tips: Don't become distracted while driving.

Three lanes are open throughout the corridor

Expect some closures when traveling overnight

Drive the speed limit (60 MPH)

Stay off your phone

Follow detour signs (GPS’ are not always correct)

Keep eyes on the road (not activity in the work zone)

Expect southbound delays on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons (Plan an extra 10-15 min. for your commute)

Project Website: Sign up to receive project updates https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/

Follow Us on Facebook: WisconsinPlan94

Get Around Guide: For detailed information, you can view the I-94 North-South Get Around Guide online

Regional Alternate Routes: Alternate routes are available to avoid the work zone completely Alternate Routes Map

Amtrak Hiawatha: With seven round-trips daily between Milwaukee and Chicago, you can just sit back and relax and avoid the traffic. www.amtrakhiawatha.com.