Fawn survives, mother deer dies after motorcyclist crashes into doe, initiating birth

GOLDEN, Colo. — A pregnant doe gave birth to two fawns after a motorcycle crashed into it on Interstate 70 Thursday morning, wildlife officials said.

Jason Clay, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson for the northeast region, said a motorcyclist riding on I-70 in the Beaver Brook area ran into the pregnant doe, who was carrying twins.

“Rider is ok, mama and twin did not make it, but this little guy was born after the crash,” an official with CSP Golden tweeted just before 8:30 a.m.

Clay said the fawn will be raised at a wildlife rehabilitation center until it is old enough to be released into the wild.

It’s unclear how the birth of the twins occurred, but Clay told Denver7 the birth could have been forced by the crash or it could have been caused from the stress to the doe following the crash.

“It’s a good reminder for our motorists to obey speeds, be vigilant and be observant when you’re driving,” said Clay. “It’s a good reminder to be safe out on the roadways for yourself and for our wildlife.”