Here are the matchups for the first 2020 Democratic debates

NEW YORK — The matchups for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate were announced by NBC News on Friday.

The first debate on Wednesday, June 26, in Miami will include:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

The second debate on Thursday, June 27 will include:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Sen. Kamala Harris

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Author Marianne Williamson

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Biden, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg — four of the top five candidates in the race, according to polling — are on the same stage, setting up a scenario where the Thursday night debate could receive outsized attention. Warren is the lone member of the top five on the Wednesday night debate.

Biden and Sanders have also drawn the most fire from the other Democrats running for President, making it likely that the Thursday night debate could see the most fireworks. Hickenlooper has already attacked Sanders on socialism and a host of Democratic opponents have carefully knocked Biden.

According to NBC, the media sponsor for the first debate, a representative from NBC News Standards & Practices conducted the drawing.

Each campaign was invited to send one representative to NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center in New York for the noon drawing. According to people in the room, the names were drawn and then NBC determined which set of Democratic hopefuls would debate on either night.

NBC announced that candidate podium placements would be based on polling and announced closer to the debates.

Candidates had to qualify for the first debate by either receiving at least 1% support in three polls from an approved list of pollsters or received campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states.

Three Democratic hopefuls — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam — did not qualify for the first contest.