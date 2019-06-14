June 14
-
May 17
-
22 films in the making: Is ‘Endgame’ a fitting final chapter to the ‘Avengers’ saga?
-
May 3
-
April 19
-
From an adult living in a kids world to an animated adventure: Paul Hall gives his real reviews
-
-
March 22
-
Does the live-action remake of ‘Dumbo’ soar or just fall flat?
-
From teen romance to sci-fi thrillers: Paul Hall talks family-friendly flicks
-
April 5
-
March 8
-
-
June 7
-
Is Marvel’s first female superhero flick out of this world? Here’s a review
-
Family-friendly movies with Common Guy Film Reviews