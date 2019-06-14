K-9 Justice thanks ‘caring, generous’ people who sent him well wishes following on-duty stabbing

WAUKESHA — After being stabbed on duty earlier this month, K-9 Justice is heading back to work — and he has plenty of people to thank for his well wishes.

According to a Facebook post by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Justice received lots of support from the Waukesha community during his time of need. The post featured photos of the brave pup and his supporters — including staff from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson and many gracious community members.

The post read:

K9 Justice wanted to thank all of the caring and generous people who sent him and dropped off get well messages, cards and gifts when he was injured. To learn how you can support the Waukesha County Canine Unit, please visit the Waukesha County Deputy Charities Association website at http://www.wsdcharities.org/k9

K-9 Justice was stabbed on duty on June 4. A Facebook video posted on June 14 announced that Justice is heading back to work with his partner, Deputy Thompson. In the video, Deputy Thompson shows off Justice’s new tactical vest, which was donated to the department for the dog’s protection.

Feel better, Justice — and good luck out there! 🐶

