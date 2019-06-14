× MCSO: Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 other vehicles on I-43 at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee resident could face criminal charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange early Friday, June 14.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says around 2:15 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-43 near the Marquette Interchange. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect vehicle had struck an SUV and another car, which was used as a ride-share vehicle.

Officials say no occupants of the SUV reported injuries. The operator and passenger of the ride-share vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies at the scene say the suspect driver displayed signs of impairment — and he admitted to consuming alcohol.

The MCSO will present charges of OWI-1st Causing Injury and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety for review by the District Attorney’s Office.