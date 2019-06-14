Live: New Berlin woman attempts to break world record for marathon harp playing

NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin woman is taking a crack at breaking a world record for marathon harp playing — yes, marathon harp playing.

Rebecca Dishaw is at Cascio Music in New Berlin for her record-breaking attempt. The current record is 25 hours, 34 minutes of continuous harp playing. it was set by a California high school student in 2010.

Dishaw contacted Guinness Book of World Records earlier this year — and received official approval to make an individual attempt for the record.

Dishaw began her attempt at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14. The public is invited to watch Dishaw’s attempt live and in-person during normal business hours. The attempt will also be live-streamed (see above).

For more information about Rebeca “The Tiny Harpist” Dishaw and her world record attempt, visit thetinyharpist.com.