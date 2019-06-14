‘Preserving the culture of Poland:’ Polish Fest was developed in 1982

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Maier Festival Park with a preview of Polish Fest. Polish Fest runs June 14-16.

About Polish Fest (website)

One of the greatest gifts we can give the young people of today is a deep knowledge of their ethnic heritage. Without this historical awareness, our children will not develop a full appreciation for the richness and diversity that is their cultural legacy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polish Heritage Alliance, Inc recognizes the importance of preserving the culture of Poland and passing this tradition on to our children. As a result, Polish Fest was developed in 1982.

Polish Fest represents a living example of the arts, culture and tradition that is uniquely Polish.