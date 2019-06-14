Semi truck carrying thousands of chickens crashes in Ohio

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver sustained minor injuries Friday morning when his tractor-trailer crashed and overturned, spilling thousands of chickens the vehicle was carrying all over the road.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of US-30 near Pigeon Run Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned. The truck was transporting thousands of chickens.

The 62-year-old driver sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was treated on scene by EMS and released, authorities said.

Crews closed down US-30 for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.

OSHP said alcohol is not a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.