The Rooftop at Milwaukee Brewing Co. opens Friday

MILWAUKEE -- The new Rooftop bar at Milwaukee Brewing Company is opening this weekend. Mike Doney, director of marketing, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About The Rooftop (website)

As Milwaukee’s downtown skyline and Deer District continues to take shape, you’ll have no better view of it than from The Rooftop at Milwaukee Brewing Co.

Here you’ll enjoy a wide range of craft cocktails and beer, as well as some award-winning wines. In addition, you’ll be able to order food from Glass + Griddle and have it delivered right to you. From special events to a night out with friends, you’ll see the city like never before…