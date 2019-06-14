Watch: Bodycam captures moments after car crashes, flies into home near 36th and Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police body camera video reveals the moments after a car crashed into a home near 36th and Greenfield. The crash happened in the early morning hours of April 28, where responding officers were surprised to find a car that had gone airborne and landed inside a home.

The crash was called in to authorities by a tow truck driver who happened to be nearby.

"I was sitting over here at the Aldi, typing in my GPS and I heard the crash. I looked over it and just saw tail lights," said the two truck driver on bodycam video.

The people who lived inside the home escaped without any injuries.

"I usually sleep on the couch that just got smashed in," said a man who lived in the home.

Inside the home, video shows officers shining a light on the destruction caused by the car entering at full force.

The man who admitted to being behind the wheel is Jose Hernandez.

"I would like to call my family. I would like for them to know what happened," said Hernandez.

Officers later arrested Hernandez and conducted a standard field sobriety test which reports reveal he failed.

Nearly two months after the crash, crews are working to repair the damaged home.

Hernandez has been charged in municipal court and pleaded not guilty. He's due in court on Thursday, June 20.