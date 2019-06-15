2 motorcyclists hurt in crash on I-43 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two motorcyclists are hurt following a crash on I-43 in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 15.

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shows a group of motorcyclists on the shoulder of I-43 southbound near Brown Street.

A FOX6 News camera captured first responders tending to one of the motorcyclists at the scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News two people were transported from this scene to the hospital.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene.

