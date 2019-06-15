3 injured, 1 in custody following 2 shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 6:25 am, June 15, 2019, by

Shooting near 45th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Three people are injured — and one person is in custody — following two shootings in Milwaukee Friday, June 14.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 11:41 a.m. near 45th and Juneau. The two victims were sitting in a car when another car drove up and fired multiple rounds. A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say this incident appears to be drug related.

Shooting near 45th and Juneau

Shooting near 45th and Juneau

The second shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near 58th and Nash — and police say the shooting was related to domestic violence. A 34-year-old woman suffered two non-fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say an argument occurred between the woman and a 29-year-old man, who was taken into custody at the scene.

Shooting near 58th and Nash

Shooting near 58th and Nash

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.