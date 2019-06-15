3 injured, 1 in custody following 2 shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people are injured — and one person is in custody — following two shootings in Milwaukee Friday, June 14.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 11:41 a.m. near 45th and Juneau. The two victims were sitting in a car when another car drove up and fired multiple rounds. A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and were transported to a nearby hospital. Police say this incident appears to be drug related.

The second shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near 58th and Nash — and police say the shooting was related to domestic violence. A 34-year-old woman suffered two non-fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say an argument occurred between the woman and a 29-year-old man, who was taken into custody at the scene.