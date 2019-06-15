Drinking tea, making crepes and eating sweet treats at the Cathedral Square Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best parts of summer is outdoor markets, full of fresh and local flavors. The Cathedral Square Market provides a unique outdoor market experience for downtown dwellers and other city slickers. Sheena Pitts from the Pfister Hotel and Sam Spiegel from Maurer's Urban Market stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, June 15 to preview the Cathedral Square Market and show off their tasty talents -- steeping tea and making crepes!

About Cathedral Square Market (website)

Stop by Cathedral Square Park on Saturday mornings for fresh produce, locally made crafts, prepared foods, live entertainment and great activities. Over 100 Wisconsin farmers, craftsmen, bakers and chefs offer seasonal, fresh and unique items. Everything is made or grown locally, so shopping here is the GREEN thing to do! Click here if you are interested in being a vendor. Each week, during the summer season, Cathedral Square Market (formerly East Town Market) transforms the park into a bustling marketplace. Browse fresh produce, crafts and prepared foods from local vendors, then enjoy outdoor activities and live music. Check the schedule – each week offers something new.

