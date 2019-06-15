‘Officer initiated shooting’ near 24th and Racine Streets in Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- There is a significant police presence near the intersection of 24th Street and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant on Saturday morning, June 15. Official government correspondence that restricts the flight of drones in the area indicates this is an "officer initiated shooting."

Officials on the scene say there is not concern to the public or people nearby at this time. However, the area will be cordoned of for a couple of hours.

Racine's annual Juneteenth Day celebration is supposed to take place at noon down the road. Police hope to get the area cleared before then.

This is a developing story.