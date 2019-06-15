‘Thank you Governor Scott Walker’ motorcycle ride raises $8,000 for Fisher House

GREENFIELD — He’s no longer the governor of the State of Wisconsin but Scott Walker is still riding his Harley-Davidson with supporters.

Two area Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted a “Thank you Governor Scott Walker” ride on Saturday, June 15.

Walker says the best part about the event is seeing old and new faces.

Tonette and I had a great time today. Thanks to Iron Town Harley Davidson & Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee for hosting us!!! pic.twitter.com/IMrSEu2jn3 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 15, 2019

“I love the people on rides. I’ve seen a lot of these folks over the years, many of them I’ve known for the last 15 or 20 years at rides. Some are brand new so it’s just neat meeting people,” Walker said.

The ride helped raise nearly $8,000 for the Fisher House, a charity that provides a free place to stay for those who have family members getting treatment at Milwaukee’s VA medical center.