Woman caught on camera stealing hanging plants from porch on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE -- A doorbell camera captured a plant thief on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, June 14.

Video shows what appears to be a woman approach the front porch of a home around 12:30 p.m., on North Sherman Boulevard -- between Ruby and Glendale Avenue.

The suspect, who was carrying a pink purse and wearing a black long-sleeved top and patterned skirt, appears to tamper with two hanging plants on the porch and walks away.

A short time later, the suspect returns to the porch. The homeowner says she came back "with something to cut the zip-ties" she had attached to the plants.

Video shows the woman successfully cutting the plants off the porch and walking away with them across neighboring lawns.

The theft was reported to Milwaukee police. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call authorities.

