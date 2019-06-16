× Company recalling some Ragú pasta sauces because they may contain plastic bits

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — The owner of Ragú is recalling some jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said.

Mizkan America officials said Saturday, June 15 there had been no reports of injuries or complaints, and the recall voluntarily was launched “out of an abundance of caution.”

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

The sauces, produced earlier in June, were distributed nationally, the company said.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund,” Publix grocery store chain said in its own announcement.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination, the company said.

Mizkan America is a subsidiary of the Handa, Japan-based food company, Mizkan, which specializes in vinegars, sauces, mustards and dressings. Mizkan Group purchased Ragú and Bertolli in 2014 for $2.15 billion.