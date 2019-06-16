× Father died saving 3-year-old who fell from bridge into Detroit Lake in Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Authorities said a father died while saving his 3-year-old child who fell from a bridge into a northwestern Minnesota lake.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz jumped into Detroit Lake after his child fell from the bridge at Dead Shot Bay on Saturday evening, June 15.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that 32-year-old father struggled to keep his child above water. Bystanders were able to help bring the toddler to shore, but Schultz, of nearby Frazee, Minnesota, didn’t resurface.

The Becker County Diver Team and a fisherman found the father around 9 p.m. He died at a hospital in the city of Detroit Lakes, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fargo, North Dakota.

The child was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.